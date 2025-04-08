Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Crash leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in northwest valley

Screenshot 2025-04-07 at 6.34.28 PM.png
KTNV
Screenshot 2025-04-07 at 6.34.28 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash leaves a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in the northwest valley on Monday at around 4:13 p.m.

The crash happened at the 6800 block of West Lone Mountain Road when a car exiting their driveway hit a motorcyclist traveling westbound on Lone Mountain Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital.

It is suspected that impairment was involved for the driver of the sedan.

Lone Mountain Road is closed between Tenaya Way and Rainbow Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Spring Forward: Your guide from snowpack to sunshine