Crash leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash leaves a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in the northwest valley on Monday at around 4:13 p.m.

The crash happened at the 6800 block of West Lone Mountain Road when a car exiting their driveway hit a motorcyclist traveling westbound on Lone Mountain Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital.

It is suspected that impairment was involved for the driver of the sedan.

Lone Mountain Road is closed between Tenaya Way and Rainbow Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.