Crash kills 2 near Pahrump, investigation underway

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A three-car crash killed two on State Route 160 at mile marker 2, just south of Manse Road near Pahrump on Saturday, according to Nevada State Police.

Police say they responded to reports of a crash on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at around 6:37 p.m. The crash involved three cars, including a sport utility vehicle, a hatchback and a passenger sedan.

A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was not injured or medically transported from the scene.

This is a developing story.

