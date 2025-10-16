Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash in the east valley kills pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash that left a pedestrian dead in the east valley has closed lanes in all directions on Mojave Road and Stewart Avenue on Wednesday night.

A car was traveling eastbound on Stewart approaching Mojave when the driver struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to Metro Police.

Police are currently trying to locate the suspect's vehicle.

The crash happened around 10:19 p.m.

Stewart and Mojave will be closed in all directions for several hours.

This is a developing story.

