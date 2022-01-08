Crash has Pecos Road closed at Cheyenne Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has reported a crash on Pecos Road near Cheyenne Avenue.

Pecos Road is closed in both directions from Cheyenne Avenue thru Irwin Avenue.

Avoid the area and find other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

