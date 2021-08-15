Crash has parts of Russell Road and Valley View Boulevard intersection closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting a crash at Russell Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Authorities say the east and north parts of the intersection are closed.
Use other routes and expect delays.
#FASTALERT 4:58 PM, Aug 14 2021— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 14, 2021
Crash Russell Rd Valley View Blvd
East and North Intersection closed,
Use other routes
Expect delays
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
