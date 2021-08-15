Crash has parts of Russell Road and Valley View Boulevard intersection closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting a crash at Russell Road and Valley View Boulevard.

Authorities say the east and north parts of the intersection are closed.

Use other routes and expect delays.

#FASTALERT 4:58 PM, Aug 14 2021

Crash Russell Rd Valley View Blvd

East and North Intersection closed,

Use other routes

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

