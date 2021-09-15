Crash has Las Vegas airport tunnel down to one lane, expect delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a crash on the airport connector tunnel northbound near the Sunset Road exit.

Traffic is currently down to one lane, use other routes.

VIEW FROM THE SCENE:

As of 5:23 p.m. one lane in the Northbound Tunnel has reopened. Expect slow moving traffic in that area. https://t.co/asj14kwSxR — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) September 15, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

