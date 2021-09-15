Watch
Crash has Las Vegas airport tunnel down to one lane, expect delays

Posted at 5:44 PM, Sep 14, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the scene of a crash on the airport connector tunnel northbound near the Sunset Road exit.

Traffic is currently down to one lane, use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

