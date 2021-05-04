Crash has Charleston Boulevard closed near Lamb Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash on Charleston Boulevard at Prince Lane that has all lanes are blocked between Lamb Boulevard and Sacramento Drive in both directions.

Avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

