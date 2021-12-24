Watch
Local News

Actions

Crash closes Russell Road in both directions at Stephanie Place

items.[0].image.alt
RTC
Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 7.22.24 PM.png
Posted at 7:22 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 22:23:25-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has closed Russell Road in both directions at Stephanie Place.

Authorities say to avoid the area.

No other information was readily available at the time of publication.

VIEW FROM CRASH SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH