Fatal crash closes portion of Twain Avenue near University Center Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has killed a pedestrian Wednesday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Twain and Hazelwood. The crash closed Twain Avenue in both directions between Hazelwood Street and Palos Verde Street Wednesday night, according to RTC Southern Nevada.

The driver remained on scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by medical crews.

The intersection will remain closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story.

