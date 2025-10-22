Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Crash leaves man hospitalized, closes down portion of Nellis Boulevard in both directions

Crash closes down portion of Nellis Boulevard
RTC Southern Nevada
Crash closes down portion of Nellis Boulevard
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the east valley has closed down a portion of Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday night.

A car was traveling northbound on Nellis Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m. when a man attempted to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk and was hit.

The driver remained on the scene, and impairment is not suspected.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Nellis is closed in both directions between Desert Inn Road and Mount Rushmore Parkway.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.