Crash leaves man hospitalized, closes down portion of Nellis Boulevard in both directions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the east valley has closed down a portion of Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday night.
A car was traveling northbound on Nellis Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m. when a man attempted to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk and was hit.
The driver remained on the scene, and impairment is not suspected.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Nellis is closed in both directions between Desert Inn Road and Mount Rushmore Parkway.
The investigation remains ongoing.