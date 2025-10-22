Crash leaves man hospitalized, closes down portion of Nellis Boulevard in both directions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the east valley has closed down a portion of Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday night.

A car was traveling northbound on Nellis Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m. when a man attempted to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk and was hit.

The driver remained on the scene, and impairment is not suspected.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Nellis is closed in both directions between Desert Inn Road and Mount Rushmore Parkway.

The investigation remains ongoing.