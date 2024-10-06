Court orders Nathan Chasing Horse to be released from custody, but he likely will remain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After Nevada's Supreme Court ordered a dismissal of the sex abuse case of Nathan Chasing Horse, Clark County District Court has now filed an order to release the accused cult leader from custody.

Chasing Horse, 48, was arrested in January 2023 for allegedly using his position of power to take advantage of young women and girls.

He was indicted by a Clark County grand jury in January 2023.

The former "Dances with Wolves" actor called himself the "medicine man" and the sex abuse spanned several years, according to prosecutors.

Report: Actor Nathan Chasing Horse 'abused his power' to rape underage girls

But Chasing Horses' public defender Kristy Holston argued the definition of "grooming" wasn't properly defined to the grand jury and favorable evidence to Chasing Horse was also not presented to them.

In September, Nevada's high court justices agreed.

On Friday, the lower court in Clark County, the Eighth Judicial District Court, filed an order to release Chasing Horse from custody.

In the order, it states:

"Upon dismissal of the indictment Chasing Horse must also be ordered to be released from custody."

However, Chasing Horse will likely remain at Clark County Detention Center because he is facing charges in at least four other jurisdictions.

"When other jurisdictions, whether it's the federal government or other states, filed detainers," said former Clark County District Attorney David Rogers. "They have a right to come to Las Vegas and take custody of the defendant."

But the Clark County District Attorney's Office said it will seek re-indictment in this case.

"My office is committed to resurrecting the charges in this case, and we will not rest until we obtain justice on behalf of the victims in this matter," said the office last month in a statement.

