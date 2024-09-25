County approves Tropicana implosion, first on the Las Vegas Strip in nearly a decade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials have officially approved the implosion of the Tropicana Hotel & Casino, paving the way for the A's Ballpark and a Bally's resort destination.

The county issued the demolition permit on Monday. The implosion is set for Wednesday, October 9 at 2:30 a.m.

Controlled Demolition, Inc. — handlers of numerous Las Vegas demolitions such as the Dunes and Landmark — will helm the project that is valued around $1.2 million.

What to expect on implosion day

Roughly 2,190 pounds of explosives and 22,000 lineal feet of detonating cord will be used during the implosion, which will be preceded by a fireworks display and drone presentation.

Both the Paradise Tower and Club Tower are expected to collapse within roughly 22 seconds after the implosion is initiated.

Demolition has been in the works since the hotel-casino closed in April. In July, a contractor asked permission from Clark County to implode the resort's two 22-story hotel towers.

WATCH: Take a look back at the Tropicana's rich history, including ties to the mob, Hollywood legends, jazz greats and glamorous showgirls

With this approval, the Tropicana will be the first resort imploded on the Las Vegas Strip since 2016, when the three Riviera hotel towers were brought down.

What's next for the site?

The resort is expected to be replaced by a new ballpark for the Oakland Athletics, which received permission from Major League Baseball to relocate to Las Vegas. In the meantime, they've agreed to play at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento.

In previous talks about the new baseball stadium, Athletics executives said they plan to have it built by 2028, with construction expected to start in 2025.

The ballpark will occupy only a portion of the nine-acre site where the Tropicana once stood. Bally's also wants to build a new resort on the land, but plans for that project are uncertain and Bally's executives have said they're in no hurry to make any revelations.