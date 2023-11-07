John Legend, Tiësto added to lineup for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — John Legend and Tiësto are the latest artists to join the lineup for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT and celebrates the arrival of Formula 1 in Las Vegas.

The two join previously announced iconic entertainers from the music world, including Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and will.i.am, plus appearances by Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil and all 20 participating F1 drivers.

“I’m so excited to be a part of such an incredible moment in F1 history - the opening ceremony for the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix along with a group of incredible performers,” said Tiësto. “This event combines all of my favorite things: Vegas, F1, music, and live performances… I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The show will kick off with each artist’s performance that pays tribute to Las Vegas’ rich history in entertainment and culminates with team and driver introductions. The special performance will be enjoyed by fans spectating from the Wynn Grid Club™, Paddock Club™, Skybox, and Heineken Silver Main Grandstands.

ESPN2 is set to broadcast the ceremony nationally that evening at 9:30 p.m. PT, and it will stream on the F1 YouTube channel globally.

A limited number of tickets are available.

To purchase tickets and view remaining options, fans can visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com or contact a sales representative via email at sales@f1lasvegasgp.com.