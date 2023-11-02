Formula 1 addresses food insecurity in Las Vegas with the help of community partners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The opening ceremony for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is two weeks away.

While the race will return next year, the Grand Prix wants to leave its footprint by making a difference in our community in a number of ways, including food insecurities.

From the street repaving to the new pit building to the new track. A lot of planning went into making the Grand Prix happen.

Along the way, F1 wanted to help the community in a number of ways.

"We think a lot about food waste," said Pilar Harris, the senior director of Corporate Social Responsibility with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

She says they want to help. One way is addressing food insecurities in the Las Vegas Valley.

"Our event is unique because your ticket includes food," Harris said. "So we anticipate that there will be some food waste after the three nights of racing."

The event is filled with VIP race viewing suites that line the track. Food and drinks will be served. She says they looked at ways to make sure leftover food is put to good use.

"Luckily, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission does this regularly," she said. "They can look at the food and say this is what is safe and can be consumed later, and here are the things we can't save."

With thousands of tickets sold, they are expecting a lot of food.

"Unfortunately, one out of eight of our neighbors doesn't always know where their next meal is coming from," said Kate Gained, the director of development with Three Square Food Bank. "In this economy and this climate, we know going to the grocery store and with the holidays upon us, everyone feels a little extra pressure."

She says F1 pledged to donate a million meals in addition to the upcoming food donation.

Food from the race can go a long way, she says.

"This is going to be an event unlike any other event that we have seen come through the city, so it is going to be a lot of learning opportunities, but we are looking forward to receiving the food that might otherwise been thrown away," she said. "It will come into the food bank, and we will get it into the community."

Harris says they also helped Project 150 to donate 2,200 holiday meals to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students last year. She says they plan to expand their help in the community as the Grand Prix continues for years to come.

"There is a lot of learning for us in year one," Harris said. "We have such great community partners helping us see where those opportunities are."

