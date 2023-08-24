Formula 1 recruiting for thousands of temporary positions ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — F1 is now accepting applications to fill thousands of paid, temporary positions ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced in a recent update that the race is expected to have an economic impact of "over a billion" dollars on the valley's tourism industry and generated jobs. This news also comes after race officials announced the timing of F1 events, practice, and races on Monday.

According to a press release from Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., preference will be given to residents of the local Las Vegas area, as well as individuals with "exceptional experience in Guest Services."

The following roles are now accepting applications:

Ticketing : Resumes can be submitted via LinkedIn.



Ticket Resolution Representatives: Troubleshoot ticketing issues, assist guests with downloading/accepting their tickets, and service recovery when needed.

Food & Beverage : Positions for bartenders, barbacks, cashiers, and catering staff are available across all zones. Applications can be submitted directly to Event Aces via the online application form.

Guest Services : Applications for all guest services positions are available online via Rosterfy.



F1 Ambassadors : Stationed throughout an assigned zone near key junctures, main zone entry points, and Guest Services Information Booths to welcome and direct guests to their desired destinations, and to offer expertise in event programming, practical pedestrian routes, appropriate line queues, and nearby photo opportunities.

: Stationed throughout an assigned zone near key junctures, main zone entry points, and Guest Services Information Booths to welcome and direct guests to their desired destinations, and to offer expertise in event programming, practical pedestrian routes, appropriate line queues, and nearby photo opportunities. F1 Ambassador Leads : Direct points of contact for an assigned team of 10 Ambassadors within their zone, working to ensure that their team is educated on the daily ticketing / credential plan and acting as a roaming presence to help provide direction to guests.

: Direct points of contact for an assigned team of 10 Ambassadors within their zone, working to ensure that their team is educated on the daily ticketing / credential plan and acting as a roaming presence to help provide direction to guests. Grandstand Ushers: Positioned within a grandstand section in an assigned zone to welcome, tend to, and guide guests accordingly. Ushers will visually check attendee tickets/credentials, route guests efficiently, as well as provide program details or directions.

“The Las Vegas community is incredibly important to us and our planning efforts, and we are thrilled to offer thousands of paid job opportunities to our local community through the November event. We look forward to welcoming new members of the team who will play a key role in the seamless execution of the event and to ensuring that our attendees have a memorable and enjoyable experience throughout race weekend,” said Renee Wilm, Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “By joining the team, local residents will not only experience the excitement of the race and contribute to its success but also serve as valuable ambassadors for Las Vegas and showcase the destination’s world-renowned hospitality.”

Officials say additional opportunities will become available in the coming weeks.

For more information, job descriptions, and details on where to apply, visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.