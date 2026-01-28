Could you get a ticket for honking your horn? How this lesser-known law in Nevada could cost you big

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada state law says you can technically get a ticket from a police officer if you honk your horn for no reason, including when you're honking in support or solidarity with people on the street demonstrating.

It's what happened to Tracy Martin as she was leaving a protest. She's lived in Las Vegas for 11 years.

WATCH| Mary Kielar talks to a protester who received a ticket after honking her horn in solidarity

Is honking your horn illegal? How this lesser-known law in Nevada could cost you big

"I've been to quite a few protests lately," she said.

As she drove away, she said she wanted to "give them a little support" on the way out. "I went beep, beep beep," she told Channel 13.

Then, a Metro Police officer pulled her over and handed her a ticket.

"He told me that the honking was excessive," she said, "I think abusive was the word." She added, "I felt a little stunned!"

Nevadans we talked to shared the same feeling. But lawyer Joseph Maridon said this is no joke, and could cost you up to $500. He told Channel 13 that "you have to use it [your horn] when it's reasonably necessary for safety, and other than that you don't use your horn when you're on the road."

But it can get tricky, he said, because it's somewhat of a discretionary call by law enforcement.

As for Tracy Martin, she said she plans to pay the fine, whatever the amount, but wants to fight this in court.

She feels her First Amendment rights were violated.

