Could one housing supply solution be right in your own backyard? New casita law takes effect July 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They're officially called accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, but you probably know them better as casitas or in-law suites. They're additional housing units built on the same lot as a primary house, and they're becoming more popular. Now, more states, including Nevada, are turning to them as one potential way to address the housing crisis.

I'm digging into a new Nevada law taking effect July 1 and how it aims to increase our housing supply by empowering property owners to take advantage of the land they already have.

AB 396 is now in effect, and removes some of the barriers to ADU construction. Prior to this, some jurisdictions in Southern Nevada didn't allow separate kitchens in ADUs, or required a lengthy process to get one, and required larger lot sizes to qualify for an ADU. Now, those municipalities have relaxed some of those regulations to align with the new state law.

"We were really relieved," said Darcy Barajas, VP of marketing and sales for Picasa Homes, a division of Western Trades Construction that focuses on casita construction. "A lot of the times, we have calls that come in and the first question is, Can I build a casita on my property?' And a lot of times, we have that hesitation from our clients like, 'I don't think I can build it.' Fortunately, now we can really say, 'you can.'"

The lawmakers behind this bill hope fewer barriers to construction will empower homeowners to build out more on their land — something Charlie Concoby, VP of New Construction at Western Trades Construction, said could come in handy in a community where available land can be scarce.

"Do you feel like now people are wanting to make more use of the land we already have now and maybe increasing density on it?" I asked Concoby.

"For sure, I was born and raised here in town and so it's just blown up, and it is, you're running out of land to build new houses on," Concoby replied.

Concoby said they've been seeing increasing interest in building ADUs in recent years.

"It's really blown up here fairly recently. People are trying to find places to put their aging parents, or their kids that are just graduated high school or going to college," Concoby said.

Not only can ADUs provide more housing opportunities, but also chances for homeowners to make passive income.

"I actually personally myself, I have a casita in my house. I built it for my mom. She's not ready to move from California here yet," Barajas said. "But what I do instead of having it in the backyard with nobody in it, I rent it specifically to traveling nurses."

"We definitely have that niche of people looking to say, 'hey, how can I make extra income on my home? Because obviously everything is so costly and expensive now," Barajas went on to say.

She said casitas can be investment properties that people can use for extra income, and even move into once they're retired and rent out their main house. She said it's all about looking at housing differently and getting creative.

"So it's seeing real estate and that home in a different lens and really supplying the need of housing that we are currently experiencing here in Vegas," Barajas said.

"It gives more people an opportunity that weren't able to have one before," Concoby said about AB 396.

AB 396 requires municipalities to update their codes to align with the new law. On Wednesday, July 4, Las Vegas City Council will vote on changes, including removing the minimum lot size requirement and allowing a full second kitchen without a special use permit. Clark County officials tell me they enacted changes earlier this year, including removing lot size limitations. Officials with the cities of North Las Vegas and Henderson tell me they already meet the requirements of AB 396.