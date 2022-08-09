Coroner to determine if 2 sets of partial skeletal remains found at Lake Mead are from same person

(KTNV) — The Clark County coroner is working to determine whether two sets of partial skeletal remains found at Lake Mead recently are from the same person.

Separate discoveries of partial remains were made in the Boulder Beach area on July 25 and August 6.

"At this time, the investigation into these remains includes working to determine whether the two sets of remains are from the same person or not," Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin wrote in an email to KTNV.

Meantime, the coroner still has two additional sets of human remains to identify.

The first were discovered in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor on May 1. Coroner Melanie Rouse determined the death of the victim, a male who has yet to be identified, was caused by a gunshot wound.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they believe the man, nicknamed "Hemenway Harbor Doe," was killed sometime in the late 1970s or early 1980s.

More skeletal remains were discovered by paddleboarders in Lake Mead's Calville Bar area on May 7. The coroner determined the remains are those of a male between the ages of 23 and 38 — though how he died remains undetermined, as does his identity.

"The process for identifying the remains discovered at the lake includes examinations to determine the gender and approximate age, height and weight of each decedent; the collection of DNA samples, the quality of which can be greatly affected by time and environmental conditions; and comparing findings to information about people who have been reported missing over the years," Kulin stated.

