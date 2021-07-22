Vax Nevada Days third-round winners to be announced Thursday at 6 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada are scheduled to announce the third round of Vax Nevada Days winners Thursday evening.

The announcements will be held at The Smith Center in Las Vegas with a start time of 6 p.m.

PREVIOUS: Second round of Vax Nevada Days winners announced from Lake Tahoe

Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative, will dole out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Announcements will be made every Thursday from July 8 through Aug. 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

To be eligible to win, Nevadans must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With drawings happening for the next six weeks, the earlier Nevadans are vaccinated, the more chances they’ll have to win.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here or by calling 1-800-401-0946.

Stay with 13 Action News for live coverage Thursday night