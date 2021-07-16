Second round of Vax Nevada Days winners announced from Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE (KTNV) — Today, Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined by representatives from Immunize Nevada to announce the second round of winners for Vax Nevada Days, a public health incentive program launched last month.
A total of 204 vaccinated individuals aged 12 and older were drawn as winners in the second Vax Nevada Days drawing. Some recipients who live in the Reno-Tahoe area were in attendance at Sand Harbor - Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park for this week’s live reveal, but winners hail from all around the state. Winners will be announced every Thursday through Aug. 26, when a $1 million grand-prize winner will be named.
“Vax Nevada Days is our way of celebrating the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the Nevadans who choose to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community,” Gov. Sisolak said. “We recognize that some Nevadans may need an incentive to get their vaccine, which is why we’re giving away $5 million in cash and prizes during these eight weeks of giveaways. ”
The following is a list of winners’ names and the amounts they were rewarded that were read during tonight’s event. Other winners for this week’s drawings preferred not to have their names announced or are still being contacted to claim their prize, following the procedures laid out in the official Vax Nevada Day rules.
Six winners of $5,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education:
- Vanetria M. from Las Vegas
- Ethan A. from Las Vegas
- Langdon I. from Reno
- Steven M. from Fallon
- Samuel R. from Las Vegas
- Jaeden B. from Las Vegas
Three winners of $20,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education:
- Bernardo L. from Las Vegas
- Kyle M. from Clark County
- Jonah H. from Reno
One winner of a $50,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:
- Hunter M. from Las Vegas
Cash prizes announced tonight include:
Eight $1,000 cash prize winners:
- Sue D. from Las Vegas
- Theresa W. from Reno
- Madisen R. from Reno
- Wendy P. from Las Vegas
- Charles W. from Henderson
- Darryl L. from Minden
- Dana V. from Minden
- Hannah L. from Las Vegas
Three $25,000 cash prize winners:
- Rosemarie V. from Las Vegas
- Beverly R. from Las Vegas
- Jacquelin C. from Carson City
One $50,000 cash prize winner:
- Chloe H. from Carson City
The event live stream and can be viewed here:
The next prize announcement is scheduled for July 22.
To be eligible to win, Nevadans must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With drawings happening for the next six weeks, the earlier Nevadans are vaccinated, the more chances they’ll have to win.
Vax Nevada Days is a promotion of Immunize Nevada in partnership with the State of Nevada. Giveaways are sponsored by Immunize Nevada and made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan from the State of Nevada.
Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at nvcovidfighter.org or by calling 1.800.401.0946.
For more information about Immunize Nevada and its mission to ensure that people across Nevada can access vaccines, healthcare, and other resources they need to stay healthy, visit www.immunizenevada.org.