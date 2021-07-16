Second round of Vax Nevada Days winners announced from Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE (KTNV) — Today, Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined by representatives from Immunize Nevada to announce the second round of winners for Vax Nevada Days, a public health incentive program launched last month.

A total of 204 vaccinated individuals aged 12 and older were drawn as winners in the second Vax Nevada Days drawing. Some recipients who live in the Reno-Tahoe area were in attendance at Sand Harbor - Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park for this week’s live reveal, but winners hail from all around the state. Winners will be announced every Thursday through Aug. 26, when a $1 million grand-prize winner will be named.

“Vax Nevada Days is our way of celebrating the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the Nevadans who choose to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community,” Gov. Sisolak said. “We recognize that some Nevadans may need an incentive to get their vaccine, which is why we’re giving away $5 million in cash and prizes during these eight weeks of giveaways. ”

The following is a list of winners’ names and the amounts they were rewarded that were read during tonight’s event. Other winners for this week’s drawings preferred not to have their names announced or are still being contacted to claim their prize, following the procedures laid out in the official Vax Nevada Day rules.

Six winners of $5,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education:



Vanetria M. from Las Vegas

Ethan A. from Las Vegas

Langdon I. from Reno

Steven M. from Fallon

Samuel R. from Las Vegas

Jaeden B. from Las Vegas

Three winners of $20,000 college savings plans to be used for any post-secondary education:



Bernardo L. from Las Vegas

Kyle M. from Clark County

Jonah H. from Reno

One winner of a $50,000 college savings plan to be used for any post-secondary education:



Hunter M. from Las Vegas

Cash prizes announced tonight include:

Eight $1,000 cash prize winners:



Sue D. from Las Vegas

Theresa W. from Reno

Madisen R. from Reno

Wendy P. from Las Vegas

Charles W. from Henderson

Darryl L. from Minden

Dana V. from Minden

Hannah L. from Las Vegas

Three $25,000 cash prize winners:



Rosemarie V. from Las Vegas

Beverly R. from Las Vegas

Jacquelin C. from Carson City

One $50,000 cash prize winner:



Chloe H. from Carson City

The next prize announcement is scheduled for July 22.

To be eligible to win, Nevadans must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With drawings happening for the next six weeks, the earlier Nevadans are vaccinated, the more chances they’ll have to win.

Vax Nevada Days is a promotion of Immunize Nevada in partnership with the State of Nevada. Giveaways are sponsored by Immunize Nevada and made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan from the State of Nevada.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at nvcovidfighter.org or by calling 1.800.401.0946.