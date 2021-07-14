Vax Nevada Days winners to be announced at Lake Tahoe on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce the second Vax Nevada Days winners Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.

Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative launched last month, will dole out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process. Announcements are being made every Thursday from July 8 through Aug. 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

The governor will be joined by Immunize Nevada and prize winners.

In accordance with the drawing procedure outlined in the Vax Nevada Days official rules, prize winners will be required to confirm identity, eligibility and acceptance of the prize before receiving the prize.

Winners of larger cash prizes and tuition prizes will be contacted in advance of each announcement but will not know the specific prize they won until the announcement date.

