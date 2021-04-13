RIDESHARE REBOUND: Uber rolling out stimulus plan for drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Uber is taking steps to urge drivers to pick up riders again through their own stimulus plan.

To meet rising demand, Uber is encouraging drivers to come back by temporarily boosting their earnings.

“A lot of drivers are tired of feeling like they’re being taken advantage of,” says Ami Ramirez.

Ramirez stopped driving for Uber when the pandemic began, and COVID-19 concerns along with her Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits have kept her away.

“You have to weigh out all of the risk like losing money, the wear and tear on my vehicle, exposing my family,” says Ramirez

Uber is hoping to sway drivers like Ramirez as they’re launching a $250 million plan to boost earnings for existing drivers through incentives.

The rideshare company also plans is to hire new drivers.

“The people that are out there right now driving and risking day to day, they should be enticed as well,” says Ramirez.

13 Action News reached out to Uber about their stimulus plan.

“Drivers working at least 20 hours a week in Las Vegas right now are typically earning around $30 per hour,” says an Uber representative.

“Unfortunately, under the current state of emergency in Nevada, state regulations currently prevent rideshare companies from further incentivizing drivers during periods of high demand."

A few days ago, Uber sent out a link saying that Nevada’s regulations prevent surge pricing and increase fares which has led to a decrease in drivers.

Frankie Guarino is another driver who has hung up their keys, and hasn’t accepted any rideshare passengers since last summer.

“With the lack of being able to provide surge pricing, it’s a real deterrent for many from getting out there and driving,” says Guarino.

For those who have been out on the road despite the pandemic like Ryan Hazy, they understand why some drivers are pumping the brakes.

“It’s not worth it and they're collecting more money on unemployment than they are working, and I don't blame them,” says Hazy.