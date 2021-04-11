UBER PROBLEMS: Company taking action after driver shortage in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For people in Las Vegas trying to catch an Uber, you may be out of luck.

The company is acknowledging a driver shortage across Nevada as a result of the pandemic, and they're asking for riders to speak up.

Uber sent out an email recently saying that the lack of drivers in the area has been due to Nevada’s state of emergency.

The order prevents surge pricing, or increased fares for ride-sharing.

Uber and Lyft driver Frankie Guarino hasn’t been back to carrying passengers since August of last year, and his friends have also been taking a break.

“With the lack of being able to provide surge pricing, it’s a real deterrent for many from getting out there and driving,” says Guarino.

Uber says that because surge pricing has not been active on the Uber app, driver availability has suffered.

“People have cars that guzzle more gas than others and/or have more expenses, and that’s where the surge pricing really compensates,” says Guarino.

Uber is asking folks to sign a campaign message to Gov. Steve Sisolak in the hopes that more drivers can get on the road.

“We have to trust our legislatures as well as our governor on making the right decision,” says Guarino.

At McCarran International Airport, people have been trying to capitalize on the shortage of ride-share drivers.

Guarino says this has been going on at the airport for a while, and it can be dangerous for the rider.

“There have been kidnappings where the driver literally sees the passenger going away and calls them and then they realize they are not in a ride share car,” says Guarino.