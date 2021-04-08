McCarran Airport warns passengers not to accept rides from anyone other than Uber/Lyft or taxi drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — McCarran International Airport is warning passengers not to accept rides from people who are not drivers for Uber or Lyft or a local taxi company.

Be safe when leaving the airport. Never accept a ride from anyone who approaches you within the terminal or garage. Instead, find your taxi in the designated queuing areas near baggage claim, or use the official @Lyft or @Uber apps to arrange for your ride share. pic.twitter.com/z4jtb8Kkkr — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) April 8, 2021

The airport says they have seen people who are trying to capitalize on the current shortage of ride-booking drivers at the airport.

Their team has been issuing citations to drivers that they catch because it is against county code.

The airport also reminded people that there are taxis available in the queuing areas near baggage claim.

Accepting a ride from someone who is not a ride-booking or taxi driver is essentially accepting a ride from a stranger, which can be dangerous. All ride-booking and taxi drivers do undergo a background check.

Many Uber and Lyft drivers stopped driving during the coronavirus pandemic because of lack of customers.

Now that many of the COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed and people are being vaccinated, the tourists are returning to Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, the same can not be said of ride-booking drivers. Many people have complained on social media about having to wait an unusually long time for a ride or of not being able to find a ride at all.

If is believed that many ride-booking drivers decided not to return to driving because they are unable to charge surge pricing during high demand periods. They are unable to do so because the state is in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.