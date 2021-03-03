Lyft, Uber report increasing business, Las Vegas drivers report mixed results

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two biggest names in rideshare companies, Lyft and Uber, are reporting business is improving amid loosening restrictions and some events allowing in-person participation, but some Las Vegas drivers say they are seeing mixed results.

According to documents filed with federal regulators on Tuesday, Lyft reports daily rides in February 2021 increased 4% across the company when compared to the previous month.

The final week of February marked the busiest for requested rides since March 2020 for Lyft.

13 Investigates spoke with some drivers who say business is picking up.

"I see business improving, I see a lot more traffic on the Strip area and the tourist areas, for me as a driver, it's been consistently very busy, because there's a shortage of drivers," said "Paul" who asked his real name not be revealed.

"Typically, I'll get a new rider before I drop off my current passenger, so for me, as a driver, it's extremely busy," added Paul.

Paul knows some drivers have been parked amid the pandemic but he does the driving on the side for some extra cash.

"I usually send them a message saying 'I'm on my way, here I come!'" he said.

The boost in business is not felt by all drivers.

"When I hear people are doing great, it's not that I don't believe it," said Dave Carpenter, a driver for both Lyft and Uber. "With my 25,000 rides between the two companies, my six years -- heading into my seventh year [as a driver] -- I just don't believe it."

Carpenter says business is slow no matter where he goes but appears to have better luck in Summerlin and on the eastern portions of Las Vegas.

Carpenter showed his dismal, recent earnings around Valentine's Day which in previous years were extremely lucrative.

"I haven't seen it," added Carpenter.

Uber tells 13 Investigates that business is up slightly across the board in all markets in the U.S.

A spokesperson says the loosening restrictions and improving economy are the main reasons for the increase.

13 Investigates asked both Lyft and Uber for specific Nevada and Las Vegas data but the companies say they do not reveal local data.

In the filings with federal regulators, Lyft expects strong rider volume to return in the latter part of 2021.