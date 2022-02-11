Watch
Proof of vaccine no longer required for games at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center

Jason Dinant
Thomas and Mack Center at UNLV is ready for the 2021 NBA Summer League.
Posted at 6:34 PM, Feb 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Proof of vaccination is no longer required to attend a UNLV Rebels basketball game at Thomas & Mack Center, the school's athletics department announced on Thursday.

The requirement was lifted in response to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's lifting of the masking requirement in public places statewide.

READ: Mask mandate lifted: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak becomes latest to announce end date

Fans attending games at Thomas & Mack Center were required to present full proof of vaccination, and then allowed inside without a mask. In light of the governor's announcement, UNLV Athletics will allow fans to attend regardless of vaccination status, with optional mask-wearing.

"UNLV Athletics will continue to follow state and local health recommendations and continues to encourage anyone eligible to get vaccinated," officials said.

The next men's basketball home game will happen Feb. 19 against Colorado State.

