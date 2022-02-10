Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights drop mask requirements at home games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights dropped mask requirements at home games on Thursday following an announcement from Gov. Steve Sisolak that the statewide mask mandate was lifted -- effective immediately.

There are still instances where masks may be required, though. Sisolak said businesses and organizations have the right to enforce their own policies around masks, as do school districts.

Federally, masks remain required at airports, on planes, on buses and on school buses.

Shortly after the governor's announcement, updated policies started pouring in from organizations in the state.

The Vegas Golden Knights tweeted out a statement that masks were no longer required for VGK home games as well as Henderson Silver Knights home games. The organization said it would continue to follow the state's guidance and will update accordingly.

The Clark County School District announced masks will no longer be required on campuses for staff and students, though it reiterated that masks are still required on school buses.

