Nye County officials discuss COVID mitigation plan Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nye County is discussing its COVID mitigation plan on Tuesday.

Its new plan does allow large events but if 1,000 or more people are attending you have to get a license first.

Another possible change: outdoor sports will resume without any restrictions and businesses will be in control of their own social distancing requirements.

Earlier this month Nye County leaders voted to reopen at full capacity limits and to do away with masks.

Governor Sisolak made it clear in his last speech the mask mandate is here to stay and Nye County has no authority to make that decision.

The Nye County District Attorney is currently reviewing the decision.