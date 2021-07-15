New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations soar in Nevada

RENO (AP) — Fueled by continued growth in the spread of the delta variant, Nevada's average daily number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate all have soared to their highest levels since February.

The 14-day average positivity rate statewide has tripled from 3.4% on June 11 to 10.5% earlier this week.

DAILY CORONAVIRUS TRACKER

It's the first time its topped 10% since mid-February.

The rate now is twice as high in Clark County and Las Vegas than the Reno-Sparks area in Washoe County, 11.8% compared to 5.3%.

The 14-day average of new daily cases has grown to 517 and hospitalizations 705. Both are the highest levels since mid-February.