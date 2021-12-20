Watch
Nevada's 2nd confirmed case of omicron variant of coronavirus found in Churchill County woman

Posted at 8:38 PM, Dec 19, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials have confirmed the state's second confirmed case of the coronavirus caused by the omicron variant, this time in a rural county.

According to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, the second case was found in Churchill County in northern Nevada and involved an unvaccinated woman in her mid-40s. Officials said Friday the case was under investigation.

The first case was a woman in her mid-20s who tested positive for the variant in Clark County in southern Nevada. Health officials said that woman was vaccinated but had not received a booster dose. The woman had traveled out of the country and, upon returning, had symptoms.

