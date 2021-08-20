Nevada unemployment rate dips slighting in July to 7.7%

RENO (AP) — Nevada's unemployment rate dipped slightly in July to 7.7%. But state employment officials said Thursday the pace of job growth slowed a bit from June as casinos and other businesses continued to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobless rate continued to decline from 7.8% in June.

It was 16.6% in July 2020. State officials say Nevada has recovered about 68% of jobs lost during the recession.

Overall employment has grown to within 92% of the prerecession peak.

The chief economist says the new data is positive but there's still a significant disruption to Nevada's economy as recovery continues.