Nevada unemployment rate dips slighting in July to 7.7%

Rudy Garcia
The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation building on E. St. Louis in Las Vegas
Posted at 8:32 AM, Aug 20, 2021
RENO (AP) — Nevada's unemployment rate dipped slightly in July to 7.7%. But state employment officials said Thursday the pace of job growth slowed a bit from June as casinos and other businesses continued to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobless rate continued to decline from 7.8% in June.

It was 16.6% in July 2020. State officials say Nevada has recovered about 68% of jobs lost during the recession.

Overall employment has grown to within 92% of the prerecession peak.

The chief economist says the new data is positive but there's still a significant disruption to Nevada's economy as recovery continues.

