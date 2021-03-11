Music festivals still being planned as restrictions loosen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you think of big-time events like Electric Daisy Carnival or Life is Beautiful, you expect tens of thousands of people to show up and have a good time. Restrictions continue to loosen in Clark County, but will they be loosened enough to have so many people in one spot?

You may soon see the glow and spectacles of music festivals. EDC Las Vegas is still scheduled for May with ticket-holder Jennifer Eason waiting with anticipation. “I think two or three levels past excited would be more descriptive a word.”

She’s been to the festival nine times before and expects this year’s festival to be different.

“I am anticipating it’s definitely going to be more subdued for those of us that are used to going to that are used to seeing,” Eason said. She says she hasn’t heard much from festival organizers since getting her ticket but wouldn’t be surprised if she isn’t able to get on the grounds because of any restrictions on the number of people allowed. She expects to see back-up plans. “They’ve done this long that they would be able to put those plans in place,” she said. The organizer of EDC on Instagram in February saying they’re working closely with local officials and have back-up dates just in case.

As for the Life is Beautiful festival organizers are also working closely with local officials on its website. Las Vegas city leaders confirm they are in touch with them and Life is Beautiful would have to follow whatever guidelines are set in September.

After May 1, the governor’s guidelines will allow cities and counties to control how many people are allowed in a large gathering.

Eason believes she will see a bigger crowd by the time EDC is scheduled to happen.

“I’m hopeful as the vaccination rates continue to get better, that’s probably one of the things we shouldn’t really concern ourselves with,” she said.

We did reach out to festival officials from both EDC and Life is Beautiful but didn’t hear back by the deadline.