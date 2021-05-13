Most Las Vegas Strip resorts open at 100% with regulatory OK

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gambling giants MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment have opened their Las Vegas Strip gambling floors at 100% capacity with no person-to-person distancing requirement after receiving the go-ahead from state regulators.

Eighteen of the Strip's biggest properties were affected by Wednesday's announcements based on Nevada Gaming Control Board approval and workforce vaccination rates.

Masks are still required, and 3-foot distancing and 80% occupancy restrictions remain in effect at restaurants, swimming pools and other areas.

Six Station Casinos sites joined others open at 100% occupancy including Wynn Las Vegas, Encore, the Cosmopolitan and the Strat.