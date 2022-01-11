Long lines at Sam Boyd Stadium due to testing surge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Long lines leading to frustration. A week ago the UNLV testing site shut down early due to the surge of coronavirus testing. So, they moved operations to Sam Boyd Stadium because there is more room. Still, break lights lit the stadium as hundreds of people tried to get a test.

Epidemiologist and Biostatistician Dr. Brian Labus with UNLV tells us: "The challenge with testing is that those things change over time. Before the current surge began there was no need for as many testing sites, so officials closed them."

Now we have to catch up to demand. Over 2 thousand test were dolled out Sunday night with high expectations for Monday. Estimated capacity is 12 hundred test and 300 vaccinations according to county officials.

So when should you get a test?

"It’s about 5 days after exposure that you tell people when to get tested. If you have symptoms, it’s usually about 3 days after the onset of symptoms," Labus explains.

Dr. Labus says not everyone needs a test.

"If you’re sick, there is no need to get tested. Of course people want to know what they have and that’s why they’re in lines but you don’t need that to stay at home and keep yourself from spreading it to other people. If you asymptomatic and just curious if you have COVID it’s probably best that you wait and let those other people get in line now," says Labus.

Curative, a health-care start-up has listed multiple pop-up testing sites on their website with more on the way later this week.

Two more drive-thru testing sites will open on Wednesday. One at Texas Station and another at Fiesta Henderson. The county says they hope this will provide relief to currently strained efforts

