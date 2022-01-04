Coronavirus test hard to come by; Where to go

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The spread in omicron cases not only has led to more shots in arms but more swabs in noses. The surge in COVID-19 testing demand has led to testing sites becoming overwhelmed and dwindling supply for at-home kits on pharmacy shelves.

The testing site on UNLV’s campus had to shut down early Sunday due to high demand, which caused severe traffic back-up. The site, usually open from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, stopped operations at 8 after giving 1,750 test. The typical daily volume: 150.

But the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) explains that it’s not a shortage of in-person test available that’s causing the back-up.

"There is a high volume and a lot of people trying to get tested right now. We have a fairly large capacity but appointment availability does refresh on the daily. So it’s important if you are looking for an appointment, to check back to the website more than once," reports SNHD communicable disease manager Kimberly Franich.

County officials are looking into if more testing sites are needed after recent rushes.

"The federal government has a plan for expanding at-home test. We are awaiting for their information and we will be working with our community partners on a plan should we get additional testing on how we can distribute it to the community in need," said Franich.

However, many people are questioning the accuracy of at home test, specifically with omicron. I spoke with the FDA today. They report that early data suggest antigen test still detect omicron but may be less sensitive and more research needs to be done.

Franich says: "As far as accuracy, there are several different types of test so that is something to be aware of. The PCR and the antigen test are used for diagnostic purposes. So they are used to identify new infections."

