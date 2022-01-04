Gov. Sisolak issues statement on 'alarming' post-holiday COVID numbers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada recorded an "alarming" number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this holiday season, prompting a response from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

"Nevadans — we have the resources to fight this pandemic, keep businesses and schools open, and to help bring case numbers down," he stated.

The governor's statement comes as University Medical Center's CEO announced patients seeking routine and non-urgent medical care may experience longer wait times amid a surge in COVID-19 cases brought on in part by the omicron variant.

Sisolak said his staff are working with health districts throughout the state to combat that surge.

We are seeing an alarming number of COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations reported after the holidays. We are working with health districts and other partners to provide resources to combat this surge. Get vaccinated & if eligible, get a booster.https://t.co/ufUgXTpoJa pic.twitter.com/9GVRCuTfZ0 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 3, 2022

The governor encouraged all Nevadans who are unvaccinated to receive one of the available COVID-19 vaccines. Those eligible for booster shots should get them, Sisolak said.

"Vaccines provide powerful protections against severe cases of COVID-19, hospitalization and death," he stated.

Additionally, the governor encouraged Nevadans to wear face masks in indoor public settings, regardless of their vaccination status. Those who are sick should stay home and seek COVID-19 testing, he added.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Southern Nevada. If you’re feeling ill, please stay home. If you still need to get your vaccine or a booster, you can find a clinic near you at https://t.co/oOeIGeMEe1. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) January 3, 2022

"We have made strides to make more treatments available for those who do become sick, and I encourage Nevadans to talk to their doctors or other medical provider to find out more information," Sisolak stated.

The governor recommended Nevadans visit nvcovidfighter.org for more information.