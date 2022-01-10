Las Vegas' largest COVID-19 testing site reopens to the public

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' largest COVID-19 testing site has reopened and relocated to Sam Boyd Stadium after closing down last Thursday.

The site, which was previously located at UNLV's Paradise Campus, will now be able to do an estimated 1,200 COVID-19 tests and 300 COVID-19 vaccines per day.

“We were hoping to come out here with a bigger footprint so we wouldn’t inconvenience so many people in that paradise campus site, with traffic that backs up," Billy Samuels, Deputy Fire Cheif for Clark County, said.

Although the demand for tests is high, Samuels says it was necessary to shut down the UNLV Paradise Campus Site for the past three days.

“It’s simple: staffing. I can’t open a site and build out a site if I don’t have people to do that. Just the same with your favorite restaurant, or school district or your hotels or hospitals everyone’s having a staffing issue," Samuels said.

The testing site will resume its normal hours of operation Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The number of tests and vaccines done per day will depend on supplies and staffing.

County officials encourage those looking to get a test done to schedule an appointment ahead of time. But they say there are other things to take into consideration.

“Patience, have patience when you come. There’s going to be a lot of traffic and a lot of frustrations. But just be patient everyone’s doing the best they can and provide a service to the community," Samuels said.

For more information on testing sites and making an appointment, you can visit the Southern Nevada Health District's website.