Clark County COVID testing site moving to larger location due to demand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A very busy COVID drive-thru test site is moving its location in the Las Vegas valley.

Clark County reported on Tuesday that due to a surge in demand the testing site that has been at UNLV for months is moving to Sam Boyd Stadium.

Officials say the current site will close on Thursday and will reopen at Sam Boyd on Sunday.

Several viewers have informed 13 Action News about waiting hours lately for a test at the UNLV site.

The larger facility is expected to handle 300 vaccinations and 1,200 tests daily, according to the county.

Upon relocation, the larger site will resume five nights a week, Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.