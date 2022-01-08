Health officials in Southern Nevada announce more COVID-19 testing centers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to increased testing demand, the Southern Nevada Health District and its partners have announced additional locations and expanded testing operating hours at its three College of Southern Nevada sites.

With the current increase in COVID-19 cases and influenza season, it is important to keep emergency departments from becoming overwhelmed with individuals seeking COVID-19 testing.

Beginning next week, six additional mobile testing units will be operational. Registration for these locations will be available on the Health District’s testing information page: www.snhd.info/covid-testing. Appointments are recommended.

Starting Jan. 10:



Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, Laughlin, NV 89029

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89155

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Northgate Christian Church, 875 E. Washburn Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Starting Jan. 11:



Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89131

Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89128

Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Sandy Valley Library, 650 W. Quartz Ave., Sandy Valley, NV 89019

Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Testing at the College of Southern Nevada campuses in North Las Vegas, Henderson, and the West Charleston campus is available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Health District encourages people to get tested at one of the community COVID testing sites rather than visiting a hospital emergency department for testing. For a complete list of testing sites, visit: www.snhd.info/covid-testing.