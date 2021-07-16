Some Las Vegas hotel-casinos requiring all employees to start wearing masks again

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Westgate hotel-casino is requiring its employees to mask up again whether or not they are vaccinated.

The hotel-casino on Paradise Road told 13 Action News that they are doing it to keep both their employees and guests safe.

Additionally, Las Vegas Sands confirmed that it is also changing its mask policy. They sent the following statement:

In response to new recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District, we now require that all Team Members (vaccinated or not) wear company-issued face masks while working in indoor public spaces, and in indoor areas where people congregate. In addition, we have revised our signs posted at public entrances to share this new SNHD recommendation. Complimentary face masks are available to our guests at Front Desks, Grazie Desks, and Concierge Desks.

The Southern Nevada Health District made a recommendation early Friday morning that everyone wear a mask in crowded indoor public spaces, including casinos.

Health officials are concerned about the rising number of new cases and the rising number of hospitalizations in Nevada.

Los Angeles County reinstated its mask requirement for indoor spaces on Thursday (effective Saturday). It also advised its residents against traveling to Nevada.

Station Casinos says it is not commenting at this time.

The Circa hotel-casino and The D Las Vegas say they are not changing their policy at this time.

13 Action News has reached out to other hotel-casinos in the Las Vegas valley and is still waiting for responses.

