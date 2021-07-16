CDC Director Rochelle Walensky talks about COVID-19 in Nevada concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early Friday morning, 13 Action News anchor Dave Courvoisier spoke with Rochelle Walensky, Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Walensky spoke about the CDC's concern about the rising number of cases and number of hospitalizations in Clark County.

She also talked about vaccine hesitancy and the mask mandate.

The test positivity rate for the state of Nevada was 10.9% on Thursday. The state reported an increase of 939 cases since Wednesday's report and a report of 771 hospitalizations.