LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kroger, which is the parent company of Smith's grocery stores in the Las Vegas area, is giving away $1 million per week from now until July 10 to people who have received the COVDI-19 vaccine shot at one of their stores.

Anyone who has been vaccinated at Smith’s or a Kroger store can also enter to win one of the 50 groceries for a year prizes. Each prize is worth an estimated $13,000.

Visit KrogerGiveway.com to enter the contest.