Gov. Steve Sisolak will end COVID-19 state of emergency in Nevada on May 20

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will end the COVID-19 state of emergency that's been in place in the state since March of 2020.

The state of emergency will end on May 20, the governor's office announced on Friday. The state will work to make sure "there is no gap in services when the emergency ends," a press release states.

"The COVID-19 pandemic tried and tested our state on every level," the governor said in a prepared statement. "By working together across all levels of government and in every corner of the state, we kept prevented (sic) our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed and continued to provide services to Nevadans in need."

The governor's office says the emergency declaration allowed officials statewide to respond to the "unprecedented" challenges of the pandemic as they came up.

That included an emergency directive that allowed the state to bring in additional health care workers and allowed some doctors, nurses, EMTs and medical students — under proper supervision — to help care for COVID-19 patients. According to the governor, those directives are still in place and the state will work with "appropriate" partners as Nevada puts a wrap on the emergency order.

"I am so grateful to all the Nevadans who worked through these trying times in service of the Silver State," Sisolak stated.

