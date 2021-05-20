Watch
COVID booster shot likely needed, Dr. Fauci says

The nation's leading doctor on infectious diseases Doctor Anthony Fauci says a COVID vaccine booster shot is highly likely.
Posted at 7:25 AM, May 20, 2021
"When you get a booster, you increase dramatically the level of antibodies that would be protective. It's highly likely that within a reasonable period of time we're going to wind up requiring a booster," Fauci said.

Fauci says when the protection of the vaccine starts to wind down more, breakthrough infections will happen and that's when booster shots will be needed.

He also says the vaccine's effectiveness dwindles over time.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have been working on booster shots.

