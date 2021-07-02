Coronavirus test positivity rate increases to 6.3%, highest since early March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District provided a COVID-19 update on Friday afternoon.

The test positivity rate is currently 6.2% for the state of Nevada, which is the highest it has been since March 7 when it was 6.3%.

The state of Nevada reported 508 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases for the state of Nevada since the pandemic began is 334,763 with 5,697 deaths.

Additionally, 440 people in Nevada are currently in the hospital because of COVID-19.

The Health District says it continues to sequence samples of positive COVID-19 test results to identify variants of concern.

To date, the Alpha B.1.1.7 (UK) variant is the dominant variant with 731 cases; the Delta B.1.617 variant has been identified in 269 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases identified with variants of concern is 1,132.

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory also reported 3 cases of the Delta-plus variant to SNHD last week.

SNHD is encouraging everyone who has not been vaccinated to continue wearing masks in public places and at gathering with unvaccinated friends and family members and to maintain a safe social distance both indoors and outdoors until fully vaccinated.

Additionally, anyone who still has not been vaccinated should practice frequent hand washing, especially after being in a public pla or after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include: