Nevada seeks additional federal funds to help with COVID-19 cases, Delta variant, vaccination rates

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Today, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will be seeking assistance from the federal government in response to the increasing trend in COVID-19 cases, the emergence and increase in the Delta variant, and the stagnation in vaccination rates in Clark County.

The White House announced their intention to create “surge teams” on Thursday and the State is working with federal agencies to request more support to aid in the Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV) efforts in Southern Nevada.

As of today, Nevada’s statewide 14-day test positivity rate is 5.8 percent and hospitalizations have shown an increase over the last 2 weeks.

The State is currently implementing an interagency effort targeting Southern Nevada to deploy mobile vaccine units, set up new testing and vaccination sites, and increase community outreach and education efforts. Announcements on new sites and additional efforts will continue to be released as they are confirmed.

