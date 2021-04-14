Clark County's proposed reopening plan will allow buffets, nightclubs and more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County released its plan as soon as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s press conference concluded on Tuesday.

According to the county's tweet, the proposed plan will be discussed at the Clark County Commissioners meeting on April 20.

The effective date of the proposed changes in Clark County are May 1. Here are some highlights of their plan:

Increase number of patrons per table from 6 to 10 at food and beverage establishments.

Self-service buffets allowed

Pool tables and arcade game areas can be opened in food and beverage establishments.

Nightclubs and day clubs permitted to open.

Dance floors allowed to open with social distancing restrictions.

Hot tubs and spas can be opened at gyms etc.

Body art and piercing around nose and mouth will be permitted.

Salad bars, salsa bars, olive bars, condiment stations and bulk food bins allowed at retail stores.

Food sampling allowed at retail stores.

Tournament plans for youth and adult recreational sports must be submitted for approval.