Clark County schools launch new COVID-19 hotline for parents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District has launched a new way for parents to alert school staff of their student's positive COVID-19 test result or your child's recent exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual.

The CCSD COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by calling 702-799-4322.

Free COVID-19 testing options are available at Southern Nevada Health District as well as vaccination resources.