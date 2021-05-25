Clark County School District changing mask policy for fully vaccinated staff, students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, the Clark County School District said it's implementing an adjustment to its mask policy that will go into place starting June 1.

Part of the changes includes all staff who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask on district sites or while at district-sponsored events.

The updated adjustments are based on the approval of the Southern Nevada Health District, alignment with Directive 045 from the State of Nevada, and in collaboration with local and state officials, according to CCSD.

The district says the following adjustments to its policy are as follows:

All staff who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask on district sites and/or at district-sponsored events, excluding graduation ceremonies. All staff is required to wear masks on school buses.

The following is required for students:

Masks are optional for students in Pre-Kindergarten through grade three.

Masks are required for students in grades four and five.

Masks are optional for students in grades six through 12 who have been fully vaccinated.

All students are required to wear a mask while on a school bus.

Also: CCSD says any student or staff, regardless of their age and regardless of their vaccination status, don't have to wear a mask while outside. And masks are required for all attendees and students who participate in or attend graduation ceremonies.

Additionally, the district says students over the age of 12 are eligible to participate in the COVID-19 vaccinations.