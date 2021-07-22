Chicago and Hawai'i also warning residents about visiting Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Chicago Department of Public Health added Nevada, Florida, Louisiana and the U.S. Virgin Islands to its travel advisory on Tuesday.

The addition was a result of the steady increase in new COVID-19 cases in those locations.

According to the advisory, unvaccinated individuals traveling from Nevada and the other states are advised to get tested no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival.

Vaccinated individuals are exempt at this time.

LA County in California advised its residents not to visit Nevada last week because of the high positivity rate in Clark County.

Health officials in Hawai’i are also warning its residents about travel to Las Vegas. Health officials said that Las Vegas “poses significant risks” because the popular activities in Las Vegas are largely indoors and can be crowded.

Las Vegas is known as the "Ninth Island" due to its popularity with Hawaiian visitors and locals.

Nevada currently has one of the highest case rates per capita in the U.S., according to health officials.

The Delta variant, which is highly contagious. is the dominant variant at this time in Nevada.

Health officials report that almost 40% of Nevada's population is fully vaccinated.

The Clark County Commission approved a new mask mandate for employees who deal with the public earlier in the week.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is supporting the mandate and warned local casinos that they would fine violators.

The Eighth Judicial Court is also requiring everyone to wear masks when inside its buildings.

